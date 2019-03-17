Dr. Timothy Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Lane, MD
Dr. Timothy Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 336-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lake City146 SW Prosperity Pl, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (386) 755-9215Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Orthopaedic Institute - Lake City146 SW ORTHOPEDIC CT, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (386) 755-9215
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Timothy Lane recently performed a total replacement of my right knee. I am totally satisfied with the outcome and the thoroughness of his Instructions for the hospital staff, the rehab facility and the home healthcare facility. Surgery was performed 8 weeks ago and it feels like I never had a problem. I would be completely happy to recommend Dr. Lane to anyone.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1851398424
- Cave Travelling Fellowship With The National Orthopaedic Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Orthopaedic Residency Program
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
