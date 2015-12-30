Overview of Dr. Timothy Lantvit, DPM

Dr. Timothy Lantvit, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willowbrook, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lantvit works at Foot First Podiatry Willowbrook in Willowbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.