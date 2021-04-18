Overview of Dr. Timothy Larson, MD

Dr. Timothy Larson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Larson works at Denton Hand and Orthopedics in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.