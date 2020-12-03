Overview

Dr. Timothy Laurie, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Freeport, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Fhn Memorial Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Laurie works at Freeport Health Netwrk Physical Svs in Freeport, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.