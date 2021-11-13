Dr. Timothy Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Heart & Vascular P. C.2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 403, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 721-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
We have used Dr. Lee as a trusted doctor and we are extremely pleased with his professionalism and compassionate manner.
About Dr. Timothy Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477588408
Education & Certifications
- Endovascular Minifellowship Training-Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.