Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD
Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.
Dr. Leeburton works at
Dr. Leeburton's Office Locations
BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville4700 Memorial Dr Ste 340, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 234-9884
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Memorial Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Timothy LeeBurton and his nurses treated me with kindness and compassion. I sustained a broken wrist that required surgery. Dr. LeeBurton took time to explain everything in detail, and I felt like I was in very capable hands. His nurses were also very attentive. My surgery was a success, and I am healing nicely.
About Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104823574
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leeburton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leeburton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leeburton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leeburton works at
Dr. Leeburton has seen patients for Broken Arm, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leeburton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeburton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeburton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leeburton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leeburton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.