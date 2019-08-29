See All Hand Surgeons in Belleville, IL
Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (67)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD

Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.

Dr. Leeburton works at BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leeburton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville
    4700 Memorial Dr Ste 340, Belleville, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 234-9884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Belleville
  • Memorial Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst

Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Aug 29, 2019
    Dr. Timothy LeeBurton and his nurses treated me with kindness and compassion. I sustained a broken wrist that required surgery. Dr. LeeBurton took time to explain everything in detail, and I felt like I was in very capable hands. His nurses were also very attentive. My surgery was a success, and I am healing nicely.
    Sharon W — Aug 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104823574
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leeburton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leeburton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leeburton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leeburton works at BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville in Belleville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Leeburton’s profile.

    Dr. Leeburton has seen patients for Broken Arm, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leeburton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeburton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeburton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leeburton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leeburton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

