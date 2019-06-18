Dr. Timothy Lehmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Lehmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Lehmann, MD
Dr. Timothy Lehmann, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Lehmann works at
Dr. Lehmann's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Hospital1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3215, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 244-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehmann?
Dr. Lehmann was recommended by a friend in the medical profession.He was excellent.He performs what I consider miracles.I highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Timothy Lehmann, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1366434201
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp
- Waterbury Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehmann works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.