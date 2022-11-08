Dr. Timothy Leichliter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leichliter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Leichliter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Leichliter, MD
Dr. Timothy Leichliter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Leichliter works at
Dr. Leichliter's Office Locations
Allegheny Neurological Associates490 E North Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8860
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3601MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I see him for shots for migraine and dystonia. He listens, he remembers my medical care and he is so very kind to me. He relives my suffering as much as he can. Why would I not be grateful?
About Dr. Timothy Leichliter, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leichliter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leichliter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leichliter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leichliter has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leichliter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Leichliter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leichliter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leichliter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leichliter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.