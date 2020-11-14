Dr. Lenardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Lenardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Lenardo, MD
Dr. Timothy Lenardo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Crawford Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
1
Monte L Cordray MD221 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3005
Hospital Affiliations
- Crawford Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Greene County General Hospital
- Paris Community Hospital
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
As a new patient I was extremely pleased with my initial consultation. He was very willing to find out what health issues I was having and how he can help me. The entire staff was also very courteous, kind, and helpful.
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Rheumatology
