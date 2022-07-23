Dr. Timothy Lessmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lessmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Lessmeier, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Lessmeier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cocolalla, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Kootenai Health, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 320, Cocolalla, ID 83813 Directions (208) 816-5550
Kootenai Medical Center Kpc Mid Level2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (509) 838-7711
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always great
About Dr. Timothy Lessmeier, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144276825
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Internal Medicine
