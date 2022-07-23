Overview

Dr. Timothy Lessmeier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cocolalla, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Kootenai Health, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.