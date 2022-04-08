Overview of Dr. Timothy Levar, DPM

Dr. Timothy Levar, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Levar works at Timothy Levar, DPM, LLC in Willoughby Hills, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.