Overview

Dr. Timothy Lian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Lian works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL, Tampa, FL and Zephyrhills, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.