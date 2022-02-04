Dr. Timothy Lian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Lian, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Lian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 699-9947Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Riverview9598 Us Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (844) 229-1124Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 14521 University Point Pl14521 University Point Pl, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (844) 230-8364Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 2835 W Deleon St2835 W De Leon St Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (844) 230-9281Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Zephyrhills6719 Gall Blvd Ste 106, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 692-4345Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In twice for suspicious mole removal and a good thing I did. The Doctor is a great diagnostician and an even better surgeon. Great work in adding him to the Practice.
About Dr. Timothy Lian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Washington University
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Clinical Pathology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
