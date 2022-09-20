Overview

Dr. Timothy Light, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Light works at Timothy Light, DO in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.