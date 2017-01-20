See All Neurosurgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Timothy Link, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Link, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Link, MD

Dr. Timothy Link, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Link works at Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, NJ with other offices in West Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Link's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center
    1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 222-8866
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Lustgarten
    121 State Route 36 Ste 330, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 222-8866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Link?

    Jan 20, 2017
    Dr. Link is one of the best doctors I've ever seen. Since my car accident I have seen over a dozen doctors. Link is so kind; I tend to ask a lot of questions and some doctors seemed annoyed with that. Dr. Link sits down and really talks to you. He did my surgery and did an amazing job. He implanted a stimulator in my spine. His placement of it was perfect for where my pain is. His assistant, Renee, is also amazing. Always willing to help with anything you need. Both are rare and so wonderful.
    Ash in Eatontown, NJ — Jan 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Link, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Link, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Link to family and friends

    Dr. Link's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Link

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Link, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Link, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477767705
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Complex Spine Fellowship with Volker Sonntag at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Vermont in affiliation with Fletcher Allen Health Care in Burlington, Vermont, and Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Link has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Link. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Link.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Link, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Link appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Link, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.