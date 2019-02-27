Overview

Dr. Timothy Liu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Liu works at Lifespan Puente De Vida Prienta De Vida in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.