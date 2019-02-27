Dr. Liu accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timothy Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Liu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lifespan Puente De Vida Prienta De Vida3013 Woodford Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 412-3554
-
2
Torrey Hills Health and Family Counseling Inc.11622 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 264-6463
- 3 12395 El Camino Real Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 264-6463
-
4
Linda Vista Health Care Center6973 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 279-0925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Dr. Liu is an excellent psychiatrist with compassion and insight. He helped stabilize our teen and continues to be a big part of his healing after dealing with years of bullying. I recommend Dr. Liu to others.
About Dr. Timothy Liu, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1720262801
Education & Certifications
- THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.