Dr. Timothy Liu, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (7)
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Liu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Liu works at Lifespan Puente De Vida Prienta De Vida in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lifespan Puente De Vida Prienta De Vida
    3013 Woodford Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 412-3554
    Torrey Hills Health and Family Counseling Inc.
    11622 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 264-6463
    12395 El Camino Real Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 264-6463
    Linda Vista Health Care Center
    6973 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 279-0925

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Timothy Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720262801
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

