Dr. Tim Livingston, MD
Dr. Tim Livingston, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Children's and Women's Specialists330 23rd Ave N Ste 580, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2126
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Dr. Livingston is a kind and calm man who explains things thoroughly, compassionately, and in a way that is easy for parents to understand.
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Minnesota
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
Dr. Livingston has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livingston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
