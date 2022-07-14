Dr. Timothy Lonesky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Lonesky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Lonesky, DO
Dr. Timothy Lonesky, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Lonesky works at
Dr. Lonesky's Office Locations
Cumberland Surgical Associates26 Oxford Way Ste A, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 802-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see him in Bowling Green and he and his staff are very knowledgeable and friendly. It’s hard to find a good rheumatologist and I’d definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Timothy Lonesky, DO
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1447478029
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lonesky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lonesky accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lonesky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lonesky works at
Dr. Lonesky has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lonesky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lonesky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonesky.
