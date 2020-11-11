Overview

Dr. Timothy Long, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green, The Medical Center At Scottsville and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Long works at THE MEDICAL CENTER OF BOWLING GREEN TE in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.