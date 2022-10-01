See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD

Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Lorenzen works at Tampa Eye Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lorenzen's Office Locations

    Tampa Eye Clinic
    3000 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-3549

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Exotropia
Esotropia
Cataract
Exotropia
Esotropia
Cataract

Exotropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 01, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Lorenzen's for 30 years. I think he is excellent. I am quite nearsighted, and he has done an excellent job keeping my eyes healthy. He treated me for cataracts and that went very well. He is easy to talk to, and his very respectful. His office staff is cordial and efficient, and the atmosphere of the office is pleasant.
    Susan Harrison — Oct 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497747265
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lorenzen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lorenzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorenzen works at Tampa Eye Clinic in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lorenzen’s profile.

    Dr. Lorenzen has seen patients for Exotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenzen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenzen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenzen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

