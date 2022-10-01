Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD
Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lorenzen's Office Locations
Tampa Eye Clinic3000 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (800) 633-3549
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lorenzen's for 30 years. I think he is excellent. I am quite nearsighted, and he has done an excellent job keeping my eyes healthy. He treated me for cataracts and that went very well. He is easy to talk to, and his very respectful. His office staff is cordial and efficient, and the atmosphere of the office is pleasant.
About Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenzen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenzen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorenzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenzen has seen patients for Exotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenzen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lorenzen speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenzen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenzen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.