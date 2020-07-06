Overview of Dr. Timothy Loughran, MD

Dr. Timothy Loughran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from St Georges University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital, Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Loughran works at Portsmouth Primary Care Assocs in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.