Overview of Dr. Timothy Luke, MD

Dr. Timothy Luke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.



Dr. Luke works at Laser Spine Institute in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.