Dr. Timothy Luke, MD
Dr. Timothy Luke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Laser Spine Institute Scottsdale8888 E Raintree Dr Ste 165, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 568-6868
Almost two years after dr luke found bone spurs in my lumbar region. No other specialists could solve my pain issue. I am med free and for the last 6 months my muscles are more sore than the discomfort of ddd in my back. Thank you dr luke for looking beyond imaging and rescuing myself and my family through surgery and treatment. God bless your mind, hands and your family.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1437125846
- Montefiore Medical Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Colorado State University
Dr. Luke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Luke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luke.
