Dr. Timothy Lyons, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Lyons, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Lyons, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Male
- 1770552796
Education & Certifications
- The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
