Dr. Timothy Madion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Madion, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Madion, MD
Dr. Timothy Madion, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Madion works at
Dr. Madion's Office Locations
-
1
Grand Traverse Women's Clinic1200 Sixth St Ste 400, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-0650
-
2
Dept of Pathology1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madion?
I’m in love....just kidding... not really. He knows more about me than my husband. Dr. Madion is thoughtful, kind, intelligent, self deprecating, knowledgeable, and caring. Everything you’d want in in a doctor. I’ve always shied away from male doctors, but if they were like Dr. Madion, sign me up.
About Dr. Timothy Madion, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1689628497
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madion works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Madion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.