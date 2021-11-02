Dr. Timothy Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mahoney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Mahoney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4261Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mahoney offered AFIB treatment options and summarized their relative success rates and general implications. I opted for him to treat my AFIB with ablation. Six months following the procedure, I no longer experience episodes of AFIB. Would I recommend him? Absolutely -- in a non-arrhythmic hearbeat. Restored energy and stamina are gifts beyond measure that he has given me.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1235303751
- Seton Hall University
Dr. Mahoney accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.