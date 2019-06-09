Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Malone, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Malone, MD
Dr. Timothy Malone, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Malone works at
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
Carolina Psychiatric Care LLC1415 Blanding St Ste 4, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing bad to say about Dr. Malone. He is a good listener, asks questions and seems to be interested in me and any problems I might be having. I think he is great especially since I had a previous psychiatrist that was NO GOOD. Dr. Malone's staff is very professional and courteous.
About Dr. Timothy Malone, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Psychiatry
