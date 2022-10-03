Dr. Timothy Malone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Malone, DO
Overview of Dr. Timothy Malone, DO
Dr. Timothy Malone, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
Bratton Healthcare Enterprises Pllc3801 Gaston Ave Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been my dr for over 20 years; my mom’s for 10. Found my mom's kidney cancer when others didn’t. Frank, funny, easy going, to the point and thorough. Staff is well trained and holds it all together. We make lasagne for the office every Christmas.
About Dr. Timothy Malone, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern University Hospital-St Paul
- Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
