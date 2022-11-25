Dr. Timothy Marten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Marten, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Marten, MD
Dr. Timothy Marten, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Marten's Office Locations
Marten Clinic of Plastic Surg450 Sutter St Rm 2222, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marten is most talented and caring facial plastic surgeons. You only have one face . For me it has been few years after early maintenance face lift. I am in my 50 now. Most people think I am in late30 . I still communicate with doctors from time to time. He is perfectionist. I would not trust anyone else. I traveled from Baltimore for my surgery. So worth it!
About Dr. Timothy Marten, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1740327048
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Kaiser Found Hospital
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- UC Davis
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Marten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marten accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Marten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marten.
