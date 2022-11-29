Dr. Timothy Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Martin, MD
Dr. Timothy Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park10600 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 541-0990
College Park Family Care - Specialty Office10600 Mastin St # C, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 469-6447
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Dr Martin delivered my daughter 30 years ago on 12/10. He is a very caring doctor, always takes time to explain and answer any questions.
- Truman Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
