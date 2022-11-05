Dr. Timothy Maryanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maryanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Maryanov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Maryanov, MD
Dr. Timothy Maryanov, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Maryanov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maryanov's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Neuro9616 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 551-2127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maryanov?
Dr Maryanov was very thorough. He listened to me explain my illness that I've been dealing with for 20 plus years and trying to get to the root cause. And his staff is very nice and helpful.
About Dr. Timothy Maryanov, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1629298500
Education & Certifications
- UNC Hospitals, Neurological Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maryanov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maryanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maryanov works at
Dr. Maryanov has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maryanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maryanov speaks Russian and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Maryanov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maryanov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maryanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maryanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.