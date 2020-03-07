See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Lake Mary, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM

Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Mason works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Orlando in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mason's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Specialists of Orlando
    4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 125, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 365-9511
  2. 2
    Foot and Ankle Specialist of Orlando
    1000 W Broadway St Ste 103, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 365-9511
  3. 3
    Foot and Ankle Specialist of Orlando
    11309 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 365-9511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Pan American Life Insurance Group
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 07, 2020
    Great staff , knowledgeable doctor
    — Mar 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM
    About Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366642373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mason has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

