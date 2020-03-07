Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM
Overview of Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM
Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Mason's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Specialists of Orlando4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 125, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 365-9511
Foot and Ankle Specialist of Orlando1000 W Broadway St Ste 103, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 365-9511
Foot and Ankle Specialist of Orlando11309 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 365-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff , knowledgeable doctor
About Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
