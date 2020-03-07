Overview of Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM

Dr. Timothy Mason, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Mason works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Orlando in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.