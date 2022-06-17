Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD
Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Masterson works at
Dr. Masterson's Office Locations
-
1
IN Health Urology535 Barnhill Dr # ROUTE041, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masterson?
Dr. Masterson provided care for a family member. ( bladder cancer )He is very caring compassionate he spent a considerable amount of time explaining in detail. He’s a talented doctor and surgeon. Anyone who is under his care is in excellent hands.
About Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528227923
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masterson works at
Dr. Masterson has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Masterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.