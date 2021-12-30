Dr. Timothy Maughon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maughon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Maughon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Maughon, MD
Dr. Timothy Maughon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Maughon works at
Dr. Maughon's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Johns Creek Hospital6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 302, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-3350Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maughon?
Dr. Scott Maughon worked on my knee this time. He is very friendly. He also is very good. He explains what he is going to do and does it.
About Dr. Timothy Maughon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417028507
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Med Ins
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maughon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maughon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maughon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maughon works at
Dr. Maughon has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maughon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Maughon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maughon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maughon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maughon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.