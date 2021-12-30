Overview of Dr. Timothy Maughon, MD

Dr. Timothy Maughon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Maughon works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.