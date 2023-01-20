Dr. Timothy Mayfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mayfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Mayfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Clarke County Hospital, Methodist West Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Iowa Specialty Surgeons5901 Westown Pkwy Ste 110, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 225-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarke County Hospital
- Methodist West Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Dr Mayfield has a great bedside manner. Answers all questions, even repeated questions. He will make every effort to make sure his patients are informed and ease their minds with any questions. He repaired my son's hernia and recovery went very well. He is back to normal and so glad he had it done!
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Surgix Minimally Invasive Surgery Institute, Shawnee Mission, Ks
- University Of Mo Columbia
- University Of Mo Columbia
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
