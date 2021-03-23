Overview of Dr. Timothy McCann, MD

Dr. Timothy McCann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. McCann works at Affinia Healthcare in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.