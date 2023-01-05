Overview of Dr. Timothy McCarthy, MD

Dr. Timothy McCarthy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. McCarthy works at Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.