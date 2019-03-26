Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCashland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bellevue Medical Center, Bryan East Campus, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Chi Health Good Samaritan, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Decatur County Hospital, Faith Regional Health Services, Franciscan Healthcare, Franklin County Memorial Hospital, Great Plains Health, Horn Memorial Hospital, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Mcpherson Hospital, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Mercyone Newton Medical Center, Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center, Methodist Fremont Health, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Regional West Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Marys Medical Center, Shenandoah Medical Center, St. Anthony Regional Hospital, Stormont Vail Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center, UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center, University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis, University Of Kansas Hospital and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera.
Locations
UNMC Physicians42nd And Emile St Fl 5, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-6209
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Bryan East Campus
- Cherokee Regional Medical Center
- Chi Health Good Samaritan
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Decatur County Hospital
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Franciscan Healthcare
- Franklin County Memorial Hospital
- Great Plains Health
- Horn Memorial Hospital
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Mcpherson Hospital
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Mercyone Newton Medical Center
- Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center
- Methodist Fremont Health
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Regional West Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Marys Medical Center
- Shenandoah Medical Center
- St. Anthony Regional Hospital
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have only seen Dr. McCashland 4 times but have found him to be direct and honest. He answered my questions and my family's questions. He assesses my current treatment plan every time and offers anything he thinks might be beneficial. He follows through with what he says he is going to do. I am glad he looks my chart over carefully each time. I wouldn't expect him to remember me or the details even after 1 day. Better to not make a mistake.
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
