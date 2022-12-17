See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy McClure, MD

Interventional Radiology
5.0 (59)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy McClure, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. McClure works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Biopsy
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for Prostate Cancer  Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Interventional Catheterization Chevron Icon
Intraoperative MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Was very professional completely explained the procedure and the staff was excellent as well
    Forbes Irvine — Dec 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Timothy McClure, MD
    About Dr. Timothy McClure, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992977342
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • University of California At Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClure has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClure works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. McClure’s profile.

    Dr. McClure has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

