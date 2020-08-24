Dr. Timothy McConnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McConnell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Montgomery Office8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 793-3933
Fairfield Office2960 Mack Rd Ste 101, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 793-3933
Fort Wright Office1955 Dixie Hwy, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (513) 793-3933
Lebanon Office100 Arrow Springs Blvd Ste 2600, Lebanon, OH 45036 Directions (513) 793-3933
OrthoCincy Montgomery8099 CORNELL RD, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 354-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McConnell performed knee replacement surgery on both knees, one a partial the other a full. I'm still playing soccer and running some over 4 years post surgery. Dr McConnell was very thorough in explanation of the options for me and did a great job. I would recommend anyone considering knee replacements to consider Dr McConnell.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Boston Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McConnell works at
Dr. McConnell has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McConnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.