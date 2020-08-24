Overview of Dr. Timothy McConnell, MD

Dr. Timothy McConnell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. McConnell works at Reconstructive Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Inc in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH, Ft Wright, KY and Lebanon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.