Dr. Timothy McCulley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCulley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McCulley, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy McCulley, MD
Dr. Timothy McCulley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. McCulley's Office Locations
Memorial Houston Surgery Center6400 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-9400
Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5080Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was amazing....I was experiencing double vision for two years before seeing him. He was the first to perform an MRI of the brain which led to my diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. I am very grateful for his thorough plan of care.
About Dr. Timothy McCulley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124044979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCulley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCulley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCulley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCulley has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCulley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McCulley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCulley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCulley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCulley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.