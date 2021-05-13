Overview of Dr. Timothy McDaniel, MD

Dr. Timothy McDaniel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. McDaniel works at The Community Health Center of Buffalo, Buffalo, NY in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Niagara Falls, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.