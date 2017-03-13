Overview

Dr. Timothy McDermott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Osage Beach, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. McDermott works at Lake Regional Cardiology in Osage Beach, MO with other offices in Paducah, KY and Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.