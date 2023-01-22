Overview of Dr. Timothy McDevitt, MD

Dr. Timothy McDevitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. McDevitt works at The Oculoplastics Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.