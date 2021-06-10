Overview of Dr. Timothy McElrath, MD

Dr. Timothy McElrath, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. McElrath works at Womens Cancer Care Associates LLC in Albany, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.