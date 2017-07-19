Dr. Timothy McGee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy McGee, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cadence Physician Group302 Randall Rd Ste 304, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0202Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Will definitely recommend to everyone
- Critical Care Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1023061116
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Medical Center Wood St
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital|Luth Genl Hosp
- Chicago Osteo Hosp|Chicago Osteopathic Hospitals
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.