Overview

Dr. Timothy McGee, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. McGee works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.