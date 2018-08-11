Dr. Timothy McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McGee, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy McGee, MD
Dr. Timothy McGee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McGee's Office Locations
Round Rock1760 Round Rock Ave Bldg B, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4377
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Spent quality time w me explaining the process. Surgery went great, no pain or worries from this gal. Great follow-up from his office too. Overall a very good experience from all.
About Dr. Timothy McGee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- University Of Texas Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.