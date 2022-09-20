Overview of Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD

Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. McGrath works at Excelsior Orthopedics in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.