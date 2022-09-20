See All Hand Surgeons in Niagara Falls, NY
Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Overview of Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD

Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. McGrath works at Excelsior Orthopedics in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGrath's Office Locations

    Excelsior Orthopaedics - Niagara Falls
    10175 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-9999
    Excelsiororthopedics
    3925 Sheridan Dr Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-9999
    Excelsior Orthopaedics, LLP, Orchard Park, NY
    6934 Williams Rd Ste 700, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
  • Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Neuroplasty
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Neuroplasty
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 20, 2022
    I developed severe Dupuytren's contracture in my pinky finger. It was so severe that it limited my function on my left hand. Dr. McGrath injected Xiaflex into the cord in multiple places and a week later manipulated the hand and now my finger is straight again! I have full range of motion and am working on strength and stretching. His skills and expertise, as well as his excellent support team, have changed my life for the better. I am extremely grateful. I would highly recommend Dr. McGrath for this non-surgical treatment of Dupuytren's contracture.
    Joe G — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English
    1659371862
    Education & Certifications

    University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGrath has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

