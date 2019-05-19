Overview of Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD

Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McHenry works at Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery-Greenville in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.