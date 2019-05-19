See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD

Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McHenry works at Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery-Greenville in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McHenry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery-Greenville
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 510, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-6030
  2. 2
    Greenville Health System
    111 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 797-7150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 19, 2019
    I had surgery with Dr. McHenry 2 years ago. Now I have new issues with my back and am having surgery June 13th. There is no other doctor I would ever go to. My brother in law went and loved him and now my son in law is going. I would trust him for anything he says to do. A more gifted and caring surgeon you will never find. He is tops in my book. Always a smile and for me when I’m sitting there crying in pain, never a more caring doctor. And always a hug when I’m leaving.
    About Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316938400
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • New York University / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHenry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McHenry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McHenry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McHenry works at Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery-Greenville in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. McHenry’s profile.

    Dr. McHenry has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHenry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. McHenry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHenry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHenry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHenry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

