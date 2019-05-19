Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHenry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD
Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McHenry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McHenry's Office Locations
-
1
Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery-Greenville890 W Faris Rd Ste 510, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6030
-
2
Greenville Health System111 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McHenry?
I had surgery with Dr. McHenry 2 years ago. Now I have new issues with my back and am having surgery June 13th. There is no other doctor I would ever go to. My brother in law went and loved him and now my son in law is going. I would trust him for anything he says to do. A more gifted and caring surgeon you will never find. He is tops in my book. Always a smile and for me when I’m sitting there crying in pain, never a more caring doctor. And always a hug when I’m leaving.
About Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316938400
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHenry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHenry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHenry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHenry works at
Dr. McHenry has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHenry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. McHenry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHenry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHenry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHenry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.