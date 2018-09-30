Overview

Dr. Timothy McKenzie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. McKenzie works at Center for Primary Care in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.