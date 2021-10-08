Overview

Dr. Timothy McNicoll, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. McNicoll works at Alamo Hills Medical Group in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.