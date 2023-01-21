Overview

Dr. Timothy McShurley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, French Hospital Medical Center and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. McShurley works at Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.